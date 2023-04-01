Odisha CM Naveen Approves Metro Rail Project For Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Puri

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has signed his approval for Metro Rail project for Bhubaneswar. The CM granted the Metro train project proposal connecting Bhubaneswar, Puri and Cuttack.

A high-level meeting was held to review the feasibility for the Metro train service on different routes in Odisha.

As per the sources, the Metro train service will begin from Bhubaneswar airport to Trisulia covering Bhubaneswar Railway Station, Vani Vihar, Jaydev Vihar, Patia, Nandankanan and Trisulia. The proposed project will be extended to Puri subsequently.

Biju Patnaik International Airport to Netaji Bridge in Cuttack through elevated corridors mostly will be covered in first phase.

Early morning on Saturday, a team of officials including Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena, Development Commissioner Anu Garg, Principal Secretary, Commerce & Transport Usha Padhee, Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian, and IT Secretary Manoj Mishra conducted spot visit to chalk modalities of the proposed project.