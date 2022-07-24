Odisha CM Naveen and BJD MPs to meet President-elect Droupadi Murmu today

New Delhi: Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik and his party MPs are scheduled to meet President-elect Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi at 5:30 pm.

Droupadi Murmu has been elected as the 15th President of the country. Murmu, who comes from the tribal community of Odisha and Governor of Jharkhand, was supported by many states of the country. Apart from the states where BJP or NDA were in power, many opposition MPs and MLAs voted for Murmu.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was the first to extend support when NDA announced Draupadi Murmu as its presidential candidate.