Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is set to commence a two-day trip to Delhi starting Wednesday.

The purpose of this visit is to attract investors for the 4th edition of Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave, the state’s premier global investors’ summit, scheduled to take place in Bhubaneswar on January 28-29, 2025.

Accompanying him will be a delegation from the state’s Industries Department.

The Odisha government delegation, led by the Chief Minister, will conduct an interactive session at Hotel Taj on October 3, as per the invitation from Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary of Industries.

This session, organized in partnership with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), aims to showcase investment opportunities in Odisha. The invitation notes that this event is an excellent chance to engage with the state’s new leadership.

On September 27, while presenting the logo for the investment summit, Majhi reaffirmed Odisha’s dedication to realizing its industrial goals through progressive policies, enhanced infrastructure, and a conducive business environment.

He highlighted several key projects initiated by his administration, such as the creation of MSME parks in every district, an FDI Park, multimodal logistics parks, and new industrial corridors to promote a robust industrial ecosystem. Presently, the Chief Minister is on a pre-election campaign in Jharkhand and is expected to return to Bhubaneswar this evening.