Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, in a scathing attack on the previous Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government, blamed them for the deaths of 15 children due to malnutrition in Nagada village, Jajpur. Majhi, while addressing a press conference, stated that “instead of development, there has been destruction” during BJD’s 24 years of rule in the state.

The tragic deaths in Nagada have sparked widespread concern over the region’s lack of basic amenities, including healthcare and nutrition. Despite multiple government schemes aimed at improving rural welfare, the malnutrition crisis remains a critical issue in many remote villages. Nagada, which has often made headlines for its poverty and underdevelopment, continues to face the brunt of systemic failures.

During a press conference, CM Majhi stated, “Instead of development, there has been destruction in BJD’s 24 years of governance in the state.” He emphasized the need for immediate action to address the severe malnutrition and lack of basic amenities in the tribal-dominated village.

Majhi criticized the previous administration for not addressing these long-standing issues and assured that his government is committed to rectifying the shortcomings. “We are working on a mission to ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future, focusing on inclusive development and better welfare programs,” Majhi added.

The remarks come at a time when the new state government is under pressure to deliver on its promises of reform and rapid development, particularly in rural and tribal regions.