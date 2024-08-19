Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Pledges Safety for Women on Raksha Bandhan

Bhubaneswar: On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a celebratory event was held at the State Guest House on Monday. Girls from various schools, colleges, and institutions gathered to tie rakhi on the wrist of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, affectionately known as ‘Mohan Bhai’ to them.

An official press release stated that girls, women, and children presented sweets and tied rakhi to the Chief Minister, who in turn blessed them and presented gifts.

Addressing the media on this occasion, the Chief Minister remarked that the day marked the dual celebration of Raksha Bandhan and Gamha Purnami. He extended his wishes for happiness, peace, and prosperity to all the sisters in the state and reaffirmed his commitment to their safety. He also announced the upcoming implementation of the Subhadra Yojana for women.

The Chief Minister offered prayers to Mahaprabhu Jagannath for the well-being of all during these transformative times.

The Raksha Bandhan event unfolded in a serene, pleasant, and joyous environment, with over 500 girls and women from around 40 organisations participating in the rakhi-tying ceremony at the State Guest House.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s sister, Rasmani Majhi, was the first to tie a rakhi on his wrist and offer him sweets. Following her were Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and senior BJP leader Purnima Kerketa.

School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond, MLA Babu Singh, and other dignitaries were also in attendance.

Odisha CM Celebrates Rakhi Purnima Prev 1 of 15 Next

Sanitation workers from BMC, children from Brahmapur Divyang Institute, tiny tots from Bhubaneswar Children’s Village, and sisters from Prajapita Brahmakumari Institute also tied Rakhi to the Chief Minister.

Similarly, working women journalists, social activists, actresses, members of BJP Mahila Morcha, lawyers, members of Sevika Samiti, members of Durga Bahini, activists of ABVP and corporators of Bhubaneswar tied Rakhis to the Chief Minister.