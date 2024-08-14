Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Pays Tributes On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi paid tributes to people who sacrificed their lives for the country on the occasion of the ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ on Wednesday.

Majhi wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, “Many Indians were forced to sacrifice their lives and as displaced due to the horrors of partition. The country witnessed a spate of violence which affected afflicted billions of Indians.”

“Remembering the pain and suffering of partition, the whole country observes ‘Partition Remembrance Day’ today. My deepest tributes to all those who sacrificed their lives for the country,” he added.