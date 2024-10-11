Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik visited various Durga Puja pandals in Bhubaneswar on the auspicious occasion of Mahashtami.

CM Majhi visited as many as nine puja pandals in Bhubaneswar and wished peace and prosperity to the people of the State. He first reached Patnasahi puja mandap in the Old Town area to have the darshan of Goddess Durga. Subsequently, he visited other puja mandaps in Sundarpada, Baramunda and Nayapalli to seek blessings.

Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik also visited various puja mandaps in the Capital City to seek blessings from Goddess Durga. After paying a visit to Rasulgarh puja mandap, Naveen Patnaik subsequently visited Badagada and Sahid Nagar puja pandals.

The simultaneous visits by these prominent leaders have sparked discussions and a bit of political rivalry, with both leaders aiming to connect with the public during the festive season1. Despite the political undertones, the focus remained on celebrating the cultural and religious significance of Durga Puja.

