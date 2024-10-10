Bhubaneswar: A host of leaders from across the political spectrum in Odisha expressed deep grief over the demise of industry icon Ratan Tata.

Chief Minister Mohan Majhi has expressed condolences on the death of the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, terming him as an ‘industry legend and a true national icon’.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Ratan Tata Ji, an industry legend and a true national icon. His visionary leadership, unwavering commitment to ethics and immense contributions to India’s growth will inspire generations to come. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. His legacy will live on forever,” Majhi wrote on ‘X’.

Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik also mourned Tata’s death, describing him as ‘a shining beacon of India’s entrepreneurial spirit’.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of visionary industrialist, philanthropist RatanTata. He was a shining beacon of India’s entrepreneurial spirit. He has left an indelible legacy in the business landscape across the world which will inspire future generations. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family, friends and followers in the hour of grief. OmShanti”, Patnaik posted on his ‘X’ handle.

Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy mentioned on her micro-blogging site that late Tata was a pathfinder for Indian society.

“Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a Social activist, nationalist, Industrialist and path-finder for Indian society. His absence is really a huge loss for our Nation. Praying before Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath bless his immortal soul and deepest condolences to his family,” Padhy wrote on ‘X’.

Terming Tata as a man with a golden heart, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stated that Ratan Tata belonged to a rare breed of business leaders who was always passionate about giving back to society.

“A titan of India Inc. bids adieu! India Inc. is left poorer today with the passing of Shri #RatanTata. A man with a golden heart, he will be remembered for his philanthropic works and towering contributions to the world of business and enterprise. He belonged to a rare breed of business leaders who was always passionate about giving back to society. He will remain an inspiration to millions around the world. Sincere condolences. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!,” Pradhan mentioned on ‘X’.

Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo Described the industry doyen as ‘a paragon of integrity’.

“Time has stilled, and a Titan has departed. RatanTata, a paragon of integrity, ethical leadership, and philanthropy, has etched an indelible legacy upon the world of business and far beyond. His memory shall eternally ascend, a beacon of inspiration for generations to come”, Singh Deo stated on his ‘X’ handle.

