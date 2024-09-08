Sambalpur/Bhubaneswar: On the auspicious occasion of Nuakhai festival, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched the CM-Kisan Yojana to provide financial aid to farmers. Eligible farmers are set to receive Rs 4,000 annually in two installments.

Today, on Nuakhai, the first installment of Rs 2,000 was credited directly into the bank accounts of about 46 lakh farmers across the state, and the second installment is scheduled for distribution on Akshaya Tritiya. In total, Rs 925.40 crore will be disbursed to as many as 45,97,036 beneficiaries.

The event was attended by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, along with local MLAs and departmental Secretaries. Deputy Chief Ministers Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, among others, participated in the event via video conferencing.

Additionally, CM Majhi unveiled the Krushak Odisha Unified Portal of the Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Department at the Gangadhar Meher University auditorium.

Landless farmers are eligible for Rs 12,500, which will be distributed in three installments, provided they register through the CM-KISAN Grievance Portal to be included in the scheme. Registration for CM-KISAN in Odisha will remain open for the next two months.

It is noteworthy that the BJD government’s Kalia Yojana has been rebranded as the CM-KISAN Yojana.

Earlier, Majhi, accompanied by Dharmendra Pradhan, partook in Nuakhai festivities at Maa Samaleswari Temple. Majhi, who is on a two-day visit to Sambalpur, offered prayers to the deity, joined by his wife for the temple celebrations.

Also present were Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari, Rural Development Minister Rabi Narayan Naik, Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra, the IG Police, the Collector, and several other officials.