Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has been named among the star campaigners for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the run-up to the first phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections.

The BJP has unveiled a list of 40 star campaigners today, featuring prominent figures such as PM Narendra Modi, Union Ministers JP Nadda, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, and UP CM Yogi Adityanath, among others.

The inclusion of Majhi is strategic for the party’s campaign in the neighbouring state, aiming to appeal to the substantial Odia-speaking population. Majhi’s tribal background is also seen as an asset in attracting the tribal electorate, which is notably influential in the state. Majhi had visited Jharkhand last month, conducting several public meetings.

The Jharkhand polls are set to take place in two stages, on November 13 and 20.

