Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Hoists Tricolour on 78th Independence Day

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi hoisted the National Flag and received the parade salute at the state-level celebrations of the 78th Independence Day at Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Chief Minister Majhi hoisted the flag for the first time since taking office. After the flag hoisting, he addressed the state and received the parade salute.

Addressing the public on the occasion, Chief Minister Majhi reiterated his resolve to build a developed Odisha. On this occasion, the Chief Minister paid tribute to the heroes and freedom fighters of Odisha.

77 years have passed since the independence of the country. India is passing through an age of immortality under the brilliant leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Chief Minister said that India has achieved great success in the field of suppression of terrorism and Naxalism along with economic development.

For the development of all sections of society, Prime Minister Shri Modi has given the mantra “Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas”. Inspired by this ideal, the Chief Minister called upon the people of the state to achieve the goal of developing Odisha by 2036.

Bikasita Odisha will be India’s growth engine. The chief minister aims to turn Odisha into a $500 billion economy by 2036 and $1.5 trillion by 2047. For this, he called upon everyone to work together and serve the country and the state.