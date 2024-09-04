Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday ordered the dissolution of all 23 Special Development Councils (SDCs) set up to preserve the tribal culture, traditions, heritage, and identity, according to the Chief Minister’s Office.

The SDCs were first established by the previous BJD government in nine tribal-dominated districts – Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, and Koraput – in 2017, aiming to foster development through various welfare schemes.

In 2023, the then-Naveen Patnaik-led government expanded the SDCs to 14 additional districts, which was perceived as a move with the 2024 elections in view. Allegations have surfaced that BJD leaders were appointed as chairpersons and members of these councils at that time.