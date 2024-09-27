Bhubaneswar: In a recent address at the state-level Collectors’ conference in Bhubaneswar, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi expressed serious concerns about the longstanding practice of officers overstaying in specific posts. Majhi emphasized that such practices, which were prevalent during the previous administration, must come to an end.

He highlighted that officers should ideally serve in a particular post for a maximum of three to four years, as per government regulations. However, some officers have been in the same department for 15 to 20 years. Majhi firmly stated that this will no longer be tolerated under his administration.

“The era of officers overstaying in their posts is over. We are committed to ensuring that transfers are conducted regularly to maintain efficiency and accountability,” Majhi declared. He also criticized superficial measures in the education sector, advocating for substantial improvements in infrastructure and faculty to truly enhance the quality of education in the state.