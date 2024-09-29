Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi has announced a judicial investigation into the murder of Lady Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) Smitarani. The decision comes amid growing public outcry and demands for justice.

Addressing the media, CM Majhi emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring a thorough and impartial investigation. “We are deeply concerned about this tragic incident and are determined to bring the perpetrators to justice. A retired judge from the Orissa High Court will lead the inquiry, and we expect a detailed report within 60 days,” he stated.

The Chief Minister also assured the public that the state government would take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of women. “We have zero tolerance for crimes against women. The investigation will be conducted with utmost transparency, and no stone will be left unturned,” Majhi added.

Majhi also reiterated the importance of creating a safer work environment for all officials and pledged his support to the victim’s family during this difficult time.