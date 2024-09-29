Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi launched a sharp attack on three unnamed BJD leaders, accusing their families of looting Jajpur under the guise of development. Speaking at a public event, Majhi claimed that these families have failed to deliver justice to the people and have played a significant role in the degradation of the region.

“Three families have looted Jajpur in the name of development. These leaders have not given justice to the people and have only contributed to the destruction of the area,” said Majhi without directly naming the individuals.

“BJD ruled the State for 24 years. The BJD leaders, who were representing Jajpur, never refrained themselves from acting as slaves. Jajpur is rich in mines and minerals. But, there is no development of people in the area,” CM Majhi added.

In addition to the allegations of corruption, CM Majhi announced a comprehensive investigation into the death of lady Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) Smitarani Biswal. Her mysterious death has sparked widespread outrage and demands for justice. Majhi assured the public that strict action will be taken against those found guilty in the investigation.