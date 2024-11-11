Jharkhand: In a strategic move ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is set to extend his support to BJP candidates in the state. Majhi will campaign in key constituencies, focusing on areas with a significant Odia-speaking population.

On his visit to Jharkhand, Majhi will address rallies in the districts of Seraikela-Kharsawan and West Singhbhum, which are home to a considerable number of Odia-speaking voters. His presence is expected to bolster BJP’s efforts in these regions as the party looks to consolidate its base among the Odia community.

Majhi’s campaign will emphasize the BJP’s development agenda, with a particular focus on regional issues, including infrastructure development and welfare schemes for tribal communities in Jharkhand. The Odisha CM’s support is seen as a critical move to strengthen the BJP’s position in the state, where the party is aiming to challenge the dominance of regional parties.

This campaign also reflects the BJP’s broader strategy of leveraging regional leadership to appeal to specific voter segments, particularly in states with overlapping linguistic and cultural ties.