Odisha CM Meets Indian Ambassador to Italy Neena Malhotra

Rome: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik met Indian Ambassador to Italy Neena Malhotra in Rome on Monday. The Chief Minister is leading an Odisha Government delegation to Rome and Dubai.

The World Food Program (WFP) has extended an invitation to the Chief Minister to visit its Head Quarters in Rome and share the transformative initiatives of Odisha in the field of food security and disaster management.

The Odisha CM will meet the Executive Director of WFP David Beasley and the senior leadership of WFP. He will have detailed discussions on Odisha’s partnership with WFP and future projects which will further help the state in ensuring food security in a sustainable manner.

During his stay in Rome, the Odisha CM will meet His Holiness Pope Francis in The Holy See, Vatican. He will also meet the Odia diaspora from various parts of Europe. He will discuss the possible ways to engage with the diaspora in promoting the art and culture of Odisha and also enabling them to partner in the State’s transformational journey.