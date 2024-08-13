Odisha CM Majhi, Ex-CM Naveen And Deputy CM Condole Demise Of Dhanu Yatra’s Kansa

Bhubaneswar: Condolences poured in from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik following the passing of veteran actor Gopal Sahu, who had become synonymous with the iconic role of demon king Kansa in the state’s revered Dhanu Yatra festival.

Expressing grief over the demise of Sahu, Odisha CM Mohan Majhi took to his Twitter handle and wrote: “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Gopal Sahu, the former Kansa Maharaja of the world-renowned Bargarh Dhanu Yatra. His impeccable acting skills were his greatest identity. I will offer prayers to Lord Jagannath for the eternal peace of the departed soul and extend my heartfelt sympathies to the grieving family.”

Taking to his X handle, former Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik expressed his grief over Sahu’s death. He wrote: “I am saddened to learn about the demise of veteran actor Gopal Sahu, who earned accolades for his portrayal of Kansa Maharaja in the world-renowned Bargarh Dhanu Yatra. His contributions to promoting Odia art, culture, and raising awareness through his iconic role will be remembered. I offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved family and pray for the eternal peace of his departed soul.”

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida also condoled the death of Sahu and wrote: “I am extremely saddened and heartbroken to hear about the passing of Gopal Sahu, who had performed the role of Kansa in the world-renowned Dhanu Yatra of Bargarh. I offered my prayers for the eternal peace of his departed soul and extended my deepest condolences to the bereaved family.