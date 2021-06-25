Odisha CM Lays Foundation Stone For Seven Oxygen Plants

Bhubaneswar: With the Odisha government preparing for a possible third wave of COVID pandemic, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday laid the foundation stone of seven more Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) plants. The foundation laying programme was conducted through virtual mode.

The LMO plants will be set up in Angul, Boudh, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Bhawanipatna and Nuapada districts of the state.

Patnaik had said during a review meeting that though the state is yet to overcome the impact of the second wave of the pandemic, it should remain prepared for a possible third wave which according to experts is likely to occur in September-October this year.

The chief minister also inaugurated additional health facilitation centres with oxygen supply facility at various CHCs — Athamallik, Kishorenagar, Thakurmunda and Bainda. He also inaugurated a vaccination centre at the new DHH in Deogarh.

“Liquid Medical Oxygen Plants are being constructed in all major hospitals of the state,” Patnaik said.

Referring to the uncertainty about the COVID-19 virus, the Chief Minister said the State will have to remain prepared for the future.