Odisha CM Lays Foundation Stone For Iconic Adarsha Vidyalaya At Andharua

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today laid the foundation stone for Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Excellence Centre at Andharua on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the construction of the school would cost Rs 100 crore and the model school would play an important role in providing quality education to meritorious students of rural areas.

The Chief Minister said that this would be a new milestone in the ongoing transformation program in the field of school education in the state.

The school can accommodate a total of 1,000 students, 500 each in Classes XI and XII, he added.

Recalling the school transformation program launched from Hinjilicut in Ganjam district under the 5T intiative, the Chief Minister said that the transformation of schools across the state would be done in next phases.

The schools will be equipped with smart classrooms, math and language laboratories, high-tech computer laboratories and exchange of knowledge will take place with Qualified Resource Persons from all over the world. Under the leadership of a team leader with quality education, teachers will help students succeed in national and international competitions.

The Chief Minister hoped that the students of this school would develop all their innate qualities and reach the height of success in various fields.

Schools and Mass Education Minister Samir Dash and Chairman of Odisha Adarshs ​​Vidyalaya Sangathan Upendra Tripathi, were also present.