BSKY Smart Health Cards
StateTop News

Odisha CM Lays Foundation Of 504 Police Personnel Official Quarters

By Pragativadi News Service
0 0

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday laid the foundation for 504 government quarters in Bhubaneswar.

Over two-thirds of these quarters will be allocated to Constables and Head-Constables.

Out of these 504 Quarters, 56 E-Type Quarters will be constructed in Janla, 28 D-Type Quarters in Reserve Police Line, 28 E-Type Quarters in Tamando, 28 E-Type Quarters in Airfield area, 28 E-Type Quarters in Badagada, 28 F-Type Quarters in Reserve Police line, 28 F-Type Quarters in Laxmisagar, another 28 F-Type Quarters in Badagada, 28 F-Type Quarters in Reserve Police Line.

Besides, 224 F-Type Quarters will be constructed at UPTTI Campus in Bhubaneswar.

DG Police Abhay, Principal Secretary Home Sanjeev Chopra, Police Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi and senior police officers attended the function.

Pragativadi News Service 1414 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

two × 2 =

Breaking