Odisha CM Lays Foundation Of 504 Police Personnel Official Quarters

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday laid the foundation for 504 government quarters in Bhubaneswar.

Over two-thirds of these quarters will be allocated to Constables and Head-Constables.

Out of these 504 Quarters, 56 E-Type Quarters will be constructed in Janla, 28 D-Type Quarters in Reserve Police Line, 28 E-Type Quarters in Tamando, 28 E-Type Quarters in Airfield area, 28 E-Type Quarters in Badagada, 28 F-Type Quarters in Reserve Police line, 28 F-Type Quarters in Laxmisagar, another 28 F-Type Quarters in Badagada, 28 F-Type Quarters in Reserve Police Line.

Besides, 224 F-Type Quarters will be constructed at UPTTI Campus in Bhubaneswar.

DG Police Abhay, Principal Secretary Home Sanjeev Chopra, Police Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi and senior police officers attended the function.