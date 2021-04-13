Odisha CM Launches Two IT-Enabled Modules

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today launched two IT-enabled modules in line with the 5-T initiatives and attended an orientation programme for the newly recruited 100 Junior Executive Assistants in Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) at Convention Centre, Loka Seva Bhavan.

Addressing the occasion, the Chief Minister advised the newly recruited Junior Executive Assistants to work efficiently emphasizing utmost importance to Transparency & Teamwork. He also appreciated the role of OMC in propelling the economic growth of the state and contributing immensely to CSR activities.

Launching of IT enabled modules and Orientation Programme of newly recruited Jr Executive Assistants of OMC. Click to watch on Facebook:https://t.co/A1o1G2jEuT — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) April 13, 2021

“By implementing the two additional IT systems, OMC – one of the largest and fastest-growing mining PSUs in the country – has further strengthened its business processes,” said the Chief Minister.

He further added that the “Gandhamardan Iron Ore Mines Traffic and Ore Dispatch Automation Project” is a technology-enabled solution that provides seamless traffic management for timely ore despatch from the mines augmenting sales, ensures safety standards & transparency.

The other IT module “Vendor Invoice Management System (VIMS)” provides a digital platform for end-to-end processing of invoices of vendors of OMC for timely payment & transparent processes.

Prafulla Kumar Mallick, Minister, Steel & Mines said that the OMC is leading the state since 1956 with its contribution to development and CSR activities.

The function was also attended by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra and other senior officers.

Principal Secretary Steel & Mines, and Chairman OMC Surendra Kumar welcomed the guests and MD OMC Shri Balwant Singh offered the vote of thanks.

Secretary to Chief Minister 5T, V. K. Pandian enlightened the new entrants on the vision of 5-T Initiative. He spoke on how they should follow the principles of 5T to contribute to the transformation of the State.

It may be mentioned here that OMC has been consistently displaying better performance in terms of ore production and sales revenues. It is expected that OMC is on its path to double the production and sales in the next two to three years and achieve $1 Billion revenue in the next year.

OMC has made a significant journey leveraging Technology. In the past, the corporation has implemented SAP HANA, e-office and important IT modules like Customer Integrated Management Services (CIMS) and Stockyard Management System (SMS) and plans to implement IT-enabled systems like Compliance Management System, Litigation Management System, Project Monitoring Tool, Asset Tracking System and Safety Management System.