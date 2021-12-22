Odisha CM Launches Slew Of Initiatives To Strengthen Mission Shakti

Bhubaneswar: To further strengthen the Mission Shakti movement in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched a slew of initiatives and announced that all the districts will receive Rs 1 crore each for the establishment of Mission Shakti Bhawan.

The Odisha CM also announced that the state government will ensure the marketing system of their products with interest rebates, introduce an online market system, allowances for clothing of community support staff, allowances for meetings and visits of SHG Federation EC members. He hopes that these initiatives will strengthen the Mission Shakti movement at the grassroots level and also financially.

“Odisha is the only state where there is a special department for Mission Shakti mothers,” Patnaik said, adding that the Mission Shakti program, which was launched less than 20 years ago, has become a huge movement for 70 lakh women today.

Revealing that the Cabinet has decided to provide Rs 5,000 crore for Mission Shakti, the Chief Minister said that now 21 departments of the state government are providing work to Mission Shakti.

Emphasizing the importance of marketing the products made by the mothers of Mission Shakti, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the Mission Shakti market in Bhubaneswar. He also launched Mission Shakti’s online marketing website. “This will enable Mission Shakti mothers to sell their products all over the world,” he said. “It simply came to our notice then. He announced that such Mission Shakti markets would be created across the state in the coming days.

In order to empower women financially, the Chief Minister said that in villages where there are no banks, self-help group bank partners will be given responsibility.

The Chief Minister said that Mission Shakti houses are now being constructed in all the panchayats and wards. “Mission Shakti Bhavan will be built at all the blocks and at the state level,” he added. The Chief Minister announced that the District Mission Shakti Bhavan would be constructed in each district at a cost of Rs 1 crore.

The Chief Minister said that he had instructed the Mission Shakti Department to hold talks with the women of the Mission Shakti and make arrangements to resolve their problems.

The Chief Minister announced that the state government would provide allowances for expenses for visits and meetings of EC members of the Mission Shakti Federation. He said he had sanctioned Rs 200 crore for this.

At the panchayat level, the Chief Minister announced that all community support staff would be given uniform allowances.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister today launched an online portal for Mission Shakti’s e-marketing and laid the foundation for Mission Shakti Market at the SIRD campus in Bhubaneswar. He also launched an interest rebate program.

Secretary to Chief Minister, (5T) Mr V.K. Pandian hosted the event.

Tukuni Sahu, Minister for Department of Mission Shakti, Sujata Karthikeyan, Commissioner Cum Secretary, Department of Mission Shakti, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, and other senior officials were present in the virtual event that was attended by the presidents of the Block Federation of 314 blocks.