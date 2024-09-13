Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi highlighted the critical role of animal husbandry and dairying in India’s food security, rural development, and economic growth at the ‘Monsoon Meet’ organized by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India, held at the Lok Seba Bhavan’s Convention Centre on Friday.

Addressing the event, Majhi emphasized the significant contribution of the dairy sector to the national economy, noting that India is now the largest milk producer in the world. He underscored that animal husbandry provides vital employment in rural areas, particularly benefiting small and marginal farmers, tribals, and women.

“The event reflects our joint commitment to lead the animal resources and dairy sector in the country,” Majhi said, reinforcing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of improving the lives of small farmers through expanding animal husbandry, animal health initiatives, pisciculture, and beekeeping in villages.

Majhi pointed out that despite the new state government not yet completed its first 100 days in office, Odisha has already laid out a roadmap for transformative changes across all sectors, focusing on both immediate and long-term development.

In a major announcement, Majhi introduced the “Mukhyamantri Kamadhenu Yojana,” a five-year initiative with a budget of Rs 1,423.47 crore aimed at boosting milk production. The scheme will support small dairy units, provide subsidized calf feed, enhance livestock insurance coverage, and strengthen dairy cooperatives.

The Chief Minister also revealed that Odisha has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to strengthen state dairy cooperatives and increase milk production. Additionally, Odisha is collaborating with the NDDB to establish a vaccine production unit in Berhampur and a state-of-the-art feed analytical laboratory in Bhubaneswar.

To further support rural farmers, Majhi announced the launch of the “Prani Sampad Samrudhhi Yojana,” a scheme promoting goat, sheep, and poultry rearing across the state. Additionally, the “Mukhyamantri Prani Kalyan Yojana” has been launched to promote the welfare of stray and neglected animals.

In line with his government’s “Bikashita Odisha 2036” vision, Majhi said an integrated centre will be established to provide 24-hour animal health services at the doorsteps of farmers.

The Chief Minister thanked Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh and the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying for allowing Odisha to host such a prestigious event.

Union Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh reiterated the Center’s commitment to supporting the development of Odisha’s animal husbandry sector. He pledged that the Central Government would continue to take the sector’s needs seriously and collaborate with the state to boost growth.

Minister of Fisheries and Animal Resources, Gokulananda Mallik, emphasized the progress made in the animal resources sector, with various initiatives focusing on animal welfare, including providing support to gaushalas, establishing animal rescue centres, and offering animal helpline services.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja noted that a significant portion of Odisha’s population depends on agriculture and animal husbandry for their livelihood, and the state is committed to increasing milk and egg production to further support farmers.

During the event, Chief Minister Majhi inaugurated several projects, including a new unit of the Central Poultry Development Organization, OMFED’s new Gold Plus milk packet, a Kisan Credit Card campaign, and the National Label Monitor app. He also launched a coffee table book featuring the success stories of 101 women in the animal husbandry sector.

The event saw participation from Union Ministers of State SP Singh Baghel and George Kurian, Union Secretary Alka Upadhyay, National Dairy Development Board Chairman Minesh Shah, and ministers from various states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Maharashtra, among others.