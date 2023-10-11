Odisha CM Launches ‘Mission Shakti Scooter Yojana’

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today launched the Mission Shakti Scooter Yojana for the members of self-help groups (SHGs) in the state.

The scheme will facilitate full interest subvention on bank loans up to Rs 1 lakh to the eligible women to purchase scooter of their choice.

While 100 women were handed over the keys to scooters, at least 15,000 women will receive scooters under the ‘Mission Shakti Scooter Yojana’.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the performance of women involved in the Mission Shakti scheme is not only good but praiseworthy.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said, “Today marks a pivotal moment in the journey of empowerment of women. We have taken a significant stride towards supporting our mothers as they receive their Mission Shakti scooters. The State Government is providing a generous interest subvention of Rs 528 crore. Over 2 lakh Mission Shakti mothers and grassroots staff will benefit from this program, with more than 15,000 already receiving their scooters today.”

The Federation ecosystem, from panchayat to district level has been set in place to support Mission Shakti SHGs at the grassroots. SHG Federation Leaders and Community Support Staff provide crucial services and handholding towards training, financial inclusion, livelihood promotion, and market linkage. In recognition of the contribution of Federation Leaders and CSS towards women’s empowerment, State Government has announced “Interest-Free Loan for purchase of Scooter by Mission Shakti Federation Leaders and CSS”, further empowering them in their roles.

By providing Mission Shakti Federation Leaders and CSS with affordable access to two-wheelers, the initiative will enhance their ability to carry out their responsibilities effectively, promote efficiency and expand their outreach within the community.

Around 75,000 Community Support Staff (CSS) comprise Community Resource Person-Community Mobilization, Master Book Keeper, Prani Mitra, Krushi Mitra, Bank Mitra, Livelihood Support Person, Community Resource Person — Enterprise Promotion, Udyog Mitra, Business Development Service Provider including SHG members acting as Business Correspondent Agent. Nearly 1,25,000 Federation Leaders comprising Executive Members and Office Bearers of GP / Ward Level Federation, Block Level Federation (BLF) /City Level Federation and District Level Federation (DLF) will be benefited under the new scheme.

With a dedicated budgetary provision of Rs. 528.55 crores over the next five years, Mission Shakti is determined to make this scheme widely accessible, empowering more Community Support Staff and EC members across the State. The “Mission Shakti Scooter Yojana” not only eases personal mobility of women but also acknowledges the vital role played by Community Support Staff and EC members in driving social change and development for women empowerment across the state.