Odisha CM Launches Laxmi Bus Service In Deogarh, Angul & Dhenkanal

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched the Laxmi Bus Scheme in Deogarh, Angul, and Dhenkanal districts through video conferencing. On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the Lakshmi Bus Scheme has made people’s lives easier and hoped that it will play an important role in strengthening the economy of the villages.

It is worth noting that this scheme was first started in Malkangari. In the first phase, residents of Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Gajapati, and Koraput districts got Laxmi bus service. Today, three more districts were added to this scheme.

After today’s launch, 101 buses will run in 440 panchayats of three districts. This will benefit more than 27 lakh people. A total of 17 buses will run in 69 panchayats of Deogarh benefitting 3 lakh people. Twenty-nine buses will ply in 176 panchayats of Angul benefitting 11.50 lakh. Similarly, 55 buses will run in 195 panchayats of Dhenkanal and 13 lakh people will be benefited.

In this scheme, buses operate from every village in a district to the block headquarters. More than 1,000 buses will run across the state. In this programme, launched under the 5T scheme, Mission Shakti members have been given the responsibility of operating the buses.

Addressing the people on this occasion, the Chief Minister said, “We aim to make the panchayat the center of development. We aim to strengthen the economy of the village and Laxmi Bus will play an important role in it.”

Mentioning the recently launched Sri Jagannath Express bus service under this scheme, the Chief Minister said that the Sri Jagannath Express bus service has been started for the darshan of Mahaprabhu Sri Jagannath and to experience the Parikrama project of the Puri Srimandir. The fare for the bus rides has been reduced by 50% for women. “Lakshmi Yojana has made our lives easier,” he said.

Saying that the Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha programme will transform the villages, the Chief Minister wished for everyone’s cooperation to build a new Odisha.

He said that there were many problems related to transportation in the rural areas. After the district visits by officials of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), this Lakshmi bus scheme was decided upon. Rural people can now use this bus service from their homes for their daily work with convenience and at a low cost.

Highlighting the Laxmi bus service, the Chief Minister said that the Laxmi bus will connect people with people and strengthen social and economic life. It will take children to schools and colleges and connect farmers to their markets. He said that mothers and students can travel in Laxmi bus for only Rs 5.

Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu was present in Deogarh and Praful Kumar Mallik, Minister of Transport, was present in Dhenkanal. They said that due to the vision of the Chief Minister, the people of the villages are getting the benefits of the city today. The Laxmi Yojana has improved the lives of rural people. They opined that people’s trust in the government has increased.

5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman VK Pandian said that the Laxmi bus is the property of the people. “It is your property. Please take proper care of it. He advised the bus crews to treat people with due respect and take care of their safety.

On this occasion, Dhenkanal MLA Sudhir Kumar Samal, Angul MLA Rajnikant Singh, Deogarh MLA Brajkishore Pradhan, and Deogarh District Council president Kaushik Kumar Pradhan attended the programme.

Usha Padhi, Chief Administrative Secretary, Department of Trade and Transport, delivered the welcome speech at the event.