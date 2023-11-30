Odisha CM Launches Health Infrastructure Projects Worth Rs 1140 Cr

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched health infrastructure projects worth Rs 1140 crore across the state on Thursday (Nov 30).

On the occasion of launching the projects across the state through video conference today, the Chief Minister said that people’s faith in the government healthcare system is increasing.

The Chief Minister today inaugurated 103 projects built for Rs. 140 crores and laid the foundation for 372 projects with an expenditure of Rs. 1000 crores.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that in the field of healthcare, 5T initiatives have brought transformation in government hospitals through various initiatives. This has increased people’s faith in government-run healthcare services.

The Chief Minister also said that the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) has been a blessing for the people. People are getting better health care free of cost. More than 1 lakh patients avail the free healthcare coverage every month.

“It is a reflection of our commitment to provide better healthcare to people and we aim to make Odisha a role model in the field of healthcare,” the Chief Minister said.

Stating that there has been a lot of change in the infrastructure of government hospitals in the state, CM Naveen said, “Work is underway to make SCB MCH a world-class healthcare facility. A new medical college is opening and new facilities are being developed in various hospitals. The posts of doctors and assistants are being filled regularly.”

The Chief Minister said that Rs 12,000 crore have been spent on the development of health infrastructure in the last 5 years and the aim is to improve the primary health, community health and district health services at all levels of the state.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister launched a special helpline of BSKY:- 1800-120-120-104 for the Odia people living outside the state.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Niranjan Pujari attended the program and said that in the last two decades, there has been a significant change in the healthcare sector in the state under the leadership and guidance of the Chief Minister.

Today, our state is a leading state in reducing infant and maternal mortality. We are also leading in malaria and tuberculosis diagnosis. The BSKY scheme designed by the Chief Minister has become a milestone in the country today, Pujari added.

5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman V.K. Pandian coordinated the programme.

Health and Family Welfare Secretary Shalini Pandit delivered the welcome speech on the occasion. Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary Anu Garg and Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of various departments were present at the event. Along with this, District Collectors and Health Officers of all districts joined the program virtually.