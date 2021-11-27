Odisha CM Launches Distribution Of BSKY Smart Health Cards In Koraput

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday launched smart health card distribution under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) in Koraput district.

Apart from distributing the health cards, the Odisha CM dedicated key development projects worth crores.

The Chief Minister said that 3.5 crore people of 96 lakh families in the state would benefit from the Smart Health Card. This will help our poor people get rid of many health problems, especially the weaker section. Now people can get better treatment at 200 major hospitals in the country by holding a piece of card without any hassle.

“Every life is precious, be it a farmer or a miller or a rickshaw puller – let everyone live with dignity. “It’s the goal of various welfare programs,” the CM said.

He further stated that “Odisha is the only state where the state government bears all the expenses at the pandemic time”, adding that every life is worthwhile.