Odisha CM Launches 14 Industrial Units; Rs 1537 Cr Invested To Generate Over 3K Jobs

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today launched 14 industrial projects in the state out of which three projects were inaugurated and 11 witnessed the ground-breaking.

All these units attract a combined investment of 1537.07 Crore and will generate employment for 3773 persons. The three inaugurated projects have an investment of Rs. 436 Crore and the other 11 units will have an investment of 1100 Crore.

These projects are in diverse sectors ranging from textile, apparel, fertiliser, renewable energy, food processing, waste management.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister expressed happiness over the investments coming in diversified sectors. He said, “I am happy to note that the 14 projects for which ground-breaking and inauguration has been undertaken today cover a wide range of sectors including Food Processing, Plastics, Metals, Solar energy, Waste Management amongst others. These projects are also spread across all categories of investments – micro, small, medium as well as large industries.”

Thanking the industries partners for critical support during covid, the CM said, “Our industries have been actively partnering with State Govt. not only in economic development, but also in discharging social responsibility. During the peak of the second Covid wave, when the whole country was witnessing shortage of medical oxygen, Odisha responded proactively and supported other states in supplying life-saving medical oxygen. Several industries of Odisha came forward to contribute medical oxygen, tankers, generators, cylinders and crucial accessories. I would like to extend my sincere thanks to all the corporates who helped us in these testing times.”

Underlining the emergence of Odishsa as a top investment destination, he said that Odisha is fast emerging as the ‘Manufacturing Hub of Eastern India’. ‘My Government’s stable policy and facilitating environment has enabled the growth of industries in the state. The implementation of ease of doing business reforms and facilitation provided by various Departments have ensured that businesses continue to grow in the State.’

Assuring his govt’s support to industries, he said that we have always endeavoured to provide a hassle-free and smooth doing business environment for the investors in Odisha. Even in these difficult times of COVID-19, the state has attracted major investments and continues to enjoy the trust of investors. Today’s event, where we are launching new industrial projects in diverse sectors ranging from renewable energy, food processing, waste management etc. is a proof of our efforts in attracting investments across different sectors, he added.

Joining the programme online, Industries Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra said that Odisha is now the most preferred destination for industries. He praised the dynamic leadership of the Chief Minister for the growth of industries in state.

Representatives from industries including Mr Varun Berry MD Britannia Industries, Navin Agarwal Executive Vice Chairman Vedanta, PL Mohanty Director WildLotus Textile, and Amitabh Verma President Operations of Aditya Birla Renewables also spoke.

Secretary 5T V K Pandian moderated the program. Principal Secretary of Industries Hemant Sharma gave the welcome address. And MD IPICOL B S Punia offered the vote of thanks.

Among others Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra, Principal Advisor to Chief Minister, Asit Tripathy, Development Commissioner, MSME Principal Secretary, and other senior officers attended.

Following are the 3 industrial projects that were inaugurated today:-

A Solar Power Plant in Bolangir by Aditya Birla Renewables Limited, with an investment of Rs 352.50 crore, will generate potential employment opportunities for over 80 persons.

An Aluminium Dross Refining unit at Banjari, Jharsuguda by Runaya Refining LLP, with an investment of Rs 64.43 crore, will generate potential employment opportunities for over 175 persons.

A Garments manufacturing unit at Chhatabar, Khordha by Wild Lotus Fashions, with an investment of Rs 20 crore, will generate potential employment opportunities for over 783 persons.

Following are the 11 industrial projects for which groundbreaking was performed:-