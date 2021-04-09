Odisha CM Launches 14-Day Mask Abhiyan To Keep COVID-19 At Bay

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched a 14-day Mask Abhiyaan in the state urging all the people to wear face masks before stepping outside of house in order to keep COVID-19 infection at bay.

Addressing the people of Odisha, the Chief Minister called on all to wear masks and also warned of stern actions against the violators. He said that the state government has doubled the penalty for not wearing masks and violation of COVID appropriate behaviour.

“The second wave of COVID has begun and it’s spreading fast. Lockdowns and night curfews already have begun in other states. However, we can to curb the spread of COVID-19 without any lockdown, shutdowns or loss of livelihood by following the safety protocols”, said Naveen.

While urging the people to religiously wear mask before going outside, CM Naveen Patnaik said that mothers should take up fight against Covid-19 from inside while the government stands tall to protect everyone from the outside. Patnaik advised the home makers to ensure that their family members, especially children, wear mask properly before going out of the house.

କୋଭିଡର ପ୍ରଥମ ଲହର ସମୟରେ ଆମକୁ ବହୁ କଠିନ ପଦକ୍ଷେପ ନେବାକୁ ପଡିଥିଲା। ଜନସାଧାରଣ ତଥା ପଞ୍ଚାୟତ ପ୍ରତିନିଧିଙ୍କ ସହଯୋଗ ଓ କୋଭିଡ ଯୋଦ୍ଧାଙ୍କ ଅସୀମ ତ୍ୟାଗ ଯୋଗୁଁ ଆମେ ଅନେକ ଜୀବନ ରକ୍ଷା କରିପାରିଥିଲେ। ବାରମ୍ବାର ଲକଡାଉନ ଓ ସଟଡାଉନ କରିବାକୁ ପଡିଥିଲା। ଲକଡାଉନ ପାଇଁ ସମସ୍ତେ ଅନେକ ସମସ୍ୟାର ସମ୍ମୁଖୀନ ହୋଇଥିଲେ। pic.twitter.com/srZzhIvZDD — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 9, 2021

Notably, the Chief Minister had previously reviewed COVID-19 situation in the state. her had directed all the infrastructure to be prepared tackle infection in Western Odisha. It was also ordered to continue a 10-day special police drive across the state to nab the violators. The Chief Minister had on yesterday held a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation in the state.