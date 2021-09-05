Odisha CM Lauds Indian Shuttlers For Bagging Medals At Paralympics

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today congratulated two Indian Para-shuttlers for bagging gold & silver medals in their respective categories of the Tokyo Paralympics games.

Noida DM and India’s Para-shuttler Suhas L Yathiraj landed a silver medal in the Badminton Men’s Singles SL4 event of the Tokyo Paralympics.

He lost to top seed Lucas Mazur (France) 21-15, 17-21, 15-21 in the final in Tokyo on Sunday.

Congratulate Suhas Yathiraj on bringing home a silver in #ParaBadminton singles at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics. As the first IAS officer to accomplish this, he has done both the Services and the nation proud. Best wishes for future. #Praise4Para #Cheer4India — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) September 5, 2021

India’s ace para-shuttler Krishna Nagar clinched the country’s fifth gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics 2020 on Sunday (September 05).

Nagar defeated Hong Kong’s Man Kai Chu in the final of the men’s singles SH6 event to finish on top of the podium and extend India’s gold medal tally to 5 in Tokyo.