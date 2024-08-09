Odisha CM Joins Hockey Players At Kalinga Stadium To Celebrate India’s Bronze Medal Win At Olympics

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi along with hockey players today celebrated the bronze medal win of the Indian men’s hockey team in the Paris Olympics.

Sports Minister Suryabansi Suraj and other senior officials attended the grand event at the iconic Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The entire stadium reverberated with chants of Jai Jagannath by hundreds of children amid the beating of drums and fireworks.

The chief minister celebrated the occasion by cutting a cake and distributing it to the players.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, “Today’s bronze medal is a call for a strong-golden future.”

It is worth noting that after the bronze medal victory of the Indian men’s hockey team at the Paris Games yesterday, the Odisha Chief Minister spoke to the players over the phone and congratulated them.

He announced an award of Rs 15 lakh for each player and Rs 10 lakh for each support staff. A special prize of Rs 4 crore was announced for Odia player Amit Rohidas.