Odisha CM inaugurates transformation of Govt. High School at IRC Village

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the transformed Government High School, IRC Village in the State Capital today. Under the transformation project, the institution has embraced a comprehensive approach to offer smart classrooms and top-tier education, demonstrating a steadfast dedication to educational excellence.

VK Pandian, Chairman 5T (Transformational Initiatives) and Nabin Odisha were also present at the inaugural ceremony. Amongst others, present were Susant Kumar Rout, MLA, Bhubaneswar North (Uttar); Sulochana Das, Mayor, BMC; Ms Aswathy S, IAS, Commissioner-Cum-Secretary, Department of School and Mass Education; Shri Balwant Singh, Vice-Chairman, Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), Shri Chanchal Rana, IAS, Collector Khordha. School children and thousands of parents were present to witness the inauguration program.

The school premises boast state-of-the-art facilities, including modern 12 classrooms, a football ground, designated areas for outdoor activities, a children’s park, a dedicated parking zone, an open-air stage, a tennis court, and a mid-day meal distribution centre.

As part of the transformation initiative, each classroom is fitted with modern amenities, complemented by a public announcement system to enhance communication within the premises. This upgraded infrastructure not only fosters an enriching learning environment but also supports the holistic development of students.

Additionally, the school’s playground will offer a range of facilities including a running track, yoga space, open-air gym, volleyball and kabaddi courts, and efficient surface drainage, benefiting the community beyond school hours.

Established on October 25, 1983, the school initially grappled with space constraints. However, following its relocation to a new building on September 22, 1988, equipped with 8 classrooms and 4 staff rooms, it began catering to approximately 650 students. Presently, the school has expanded its capacity to around 2000 students.

The transformation endeavours have witnessed active participation from philanthropic organisations, and various government bodies, including the BDA, and Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC), underscoring a collective commitment to advancing education and community welfare.