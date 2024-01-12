Odisha CM Inaugurates Second International Craft Summit in Jajpur

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated the Second International Craft Summit in Jajpur on virtual platform.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Odisha’s civilizational journey is intricately woven with the threads of artistic expression. The skills and craftsmanship of our talented artisans have left an indelible mark, visible in every nook and cranny of our state.

Saying that Odisha is the land of Art and Crafts, he said that it is our identity. And this Summit will take our reputation to international level, he added.

He further said the Government of Odisha is making sincere efforts to develop the state as a global hotspot for tourists, provide livelihoods and employment opportunities, and make the State attractive for investors.

Welcoming national and international delegates, he said that the principles of our governance are best explained in the 5T Model. It has reinforced the state’s commitment to ‘Leave No One Behind’ in the pursuit of equitable and inclusive development.

He underlined that our State has one of the best craftsmanship in the country – having the highest number of artisans honoured with National Awards including the Padma Awards.

Speaking on Jagannath culture he said that the spiritual Odisha is deeply embedded in the worship of Lord Jagannath. The Jagannath culture is a narrative of values in respecting all religions and cultures. Apart from being a significant symbol of transformation, this will also be a manifestation of our great artistic heritage.

Highliting the culture of Jajpur, he said that the cultural heritage of Jajpur is reflected in its vibrant art forms. The artists of the District have always been ahead of time in the design and tradition of paintings, architecture, sculpture, and handicrafts, he added.

He said that Jajpur is widely considered to be the Ancient Capital of Odisha. Along with its existing assets of Religious and Buddhist tourism, it is also now growing as a top industrial hub of the country. It has a huge potential to be a major tourist hub, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Rural Development, Skill Development & Technical Education Shri Priti Ranjan Ghadai said that Jajpur is known for its indigenous skill. Jajpur is steadily growing as the Tussar Corridor of India.

Handloom, Textile & Handicrafts Minister Smt Reeta Sahu said that Jajpur is famous for its art and crafts. The state government is providing all support including training facility to artisans.

MLas of the district, Head of National Monument Authority Professor Kishor Basa, Eminent Bollywood Actor Nawajuddin Siddiqui, delegates from various countries attended the programme.