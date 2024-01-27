Odisha CM Inaugurates SAMALEI Project In Sambalpur

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economy Initiatives (SAMALEI) Project in Sambalpur on Saturday (27 Jan).

On this occasion, he had a darshan of Maa Samaleswari and took her blessings. The Chief Minister prayed for the well-being of the people of the state.

With the project’s inauguration, the long-time dream of the people of Western Odisha including Sambalpur has come true. The project includes peripheral development around Maa Samaleswari temple including construction of a heritage corridor, amenities for pilgrims, improved access to the temple, and development of the Mahanadi riverfront.

SAMALEI project has been done on 40 acres of land for Rs. 200 crores. The Chief Minister envisaged the SAMALEI project in 2021. The work began on upgrading the historic Maa Samaleswari temple and beautifying its surroundings to provide all kinds of facilities for the devotees.

The SAMALEI project was one of the five major projects for the upgradation of the state’s historic temples. By launching the SAMALEI project today, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has made the dream of the people of West Odisha, especially Sambalpur, a reality.

5T Chairman V Karthik Pandian was also present during the launch of the project. To ensure that this mega project was completed within the stipulated time, he regularly monitored the construction work.