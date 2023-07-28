Odisha CM Inaugurates SAIMUN 2023 At SAI International School

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated the SAI International Model United Nations Conference (SAIMUN) and the Bijoy Indoor Stadium here in a virtual mode.

Addressing the gathering, Patnaik said, “I extend my warm greetings to all the students and delegates from across the world. This conference is a unique opportunity to understand the world around you, society, and people. The knowledge of diverse cultures and practices enhances our acceptability of diversity. It helps us to find a common approach to global peace, harmony, and growth. I believe, the experiences you will receive here, will help you to become global leaders and make meaningful contributions to humanity.”

The Chief Minister further said that he was happy to inaugurate the state-of-the-art ‘Bijoy Indoor Stadium’ established in memory of the founder of the school, the late Bijoy Kumar Sahoo. On this occasion, the Chief Minister expressed his heartfelt tributes to the founder of the school saying, “He has made a significant contribution to school education in Odisha by giving it a new direction.”