Odisha CM Inaugurates Next-Gen Cyber Security Operation Centre

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday inaugurated a state-of-the-art Next Generation Cyber Security Operation Centre at Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) in Bhubaneswar.

The centre will help protect the data, applications and ICT infrastructure of the state from security threats. The CSOC has been set up by the state Electronics & IT Department & OCAC.

The CSOC has been set up using the latest security technologies & tools. The system is fully automated and will help government information and data from possible threats by hackers.

Technology is one of the key components of the 5T charter of Government. At present, State Data Centre, State Wide Area Network and Secretariat Network have been integrated with CSOC.

As it is an independent infrastructure, more IT setups can be integrated in future. The features like Bug Bounty, Real-time threat intelligence feed, independent scalable infrastructure etc make it unique across the country in Government space. This facility was set up within 6 months’ time.

Principal Advisor to Chief Minister, Asit Tripathy, Secretary to CM, VK Pandian and Secretary IT, Manoj Mishra were also present on the occasion.