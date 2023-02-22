Odisha CM Inaugurates New Convention Center of IMA In Cuttack

Cuttack: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated the new Convention Center of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) state branch at Cuttack through virtual mode.

In his keynote address, the Chief Minister said that the IMA Odisha Convention Center is one of the biggest conference halls in the state with a sitting capacity of more than 2500 and hoped that the new facility will provide an opportunity for the members to bolster their academic knowledge through various knowledge sharing events.

“The Odisha state branch of IMA has been playing an instrumental role in contributing towards better healthcare delivery in our state since its formation. Their role in collaborating with the state government in the implementation of various health programs is appreciated.

As we all know Health issues since time immemorial have been creating immense mental and economic distress among people. People see doctors as their saviour in life. Therefore, the medical profession is considered one of the noblest professions in society,” said CM Naveen Patnaik.

Considering the rising cost of healthcare, Naveen said adding that his government has taken a firm stand to ‘not let anyone go untreated for lack of money’. “Our flagship Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana has been a solace for millions who are now able to receive high-quality treatment at reputed private hospitals. Besides, to make up for the shortfall of doctors, we are on a mission to open medical colleges in all parts of our state. Today we have 10 Government Medical Colleges in the state and several others are in the pipeline.”

I am sure, IMA will continue to support us in all our endeavours and together we will contribute to a healthy, happy society, the Odisha CM concluded.