Odisha CM Inaugurates Nandankanan’s Multi-Level Parking

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated the much-awaited ‘Multilevel Car Parking’ for Nandankanan zoological park at a cost of Rs 3542.79 lakh.

The parking lot, tipped to be the biggest in the state, will accommodate 1500 four-wheelers and 2000 two-wheelers at a time. Besides, it will have the facility of water and power supply as well as lift.

The parking facility has a ticket counter, drinking water facility, toilet, waiting room for drivers, fire extinguishers, CCTV, well laid out garden, etc.

The state-of-the-art three-storeyed car parking will help reduce the traffic problems and give safe parking to visitors’ vehicles at Nandankanan.

Each floor of the parking facility has 5600 sq meters and a total of 583 four-wheelers can be parked in the facility.

Forest, Environment & Climate Change Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha, Jatni MLA Suresh Kumar Routray, Bhubaneswar (North) MLA Susanta Kumar Rout, Additional Chief Secretary Mona Sharma, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Sisir Kumar Rath among others were present.