Odisha CM Inaugurates Malkangiri Airport

Malkangiri: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday inaugurated the newly constructed Malkangiri Airport situated at Katelguda under Goudaguda panchayat on the outskirts of Malkangiri town.

The airport became the seventh one in the state. The runway is 1620 meter in length and 30 meter in width. The airport has been constructed on 233 acres of land at an expenditure of around Rs 70 crore.

In the first phase, nine-seater aircrafts are likely to operate from the airport while larger aircrafts will provide services later.

“Air connectivity to Malkangiri will usher in a new era of development, open up avenues of business & tourism and further transform the lives of people in the region,” the CM said after inauguration.