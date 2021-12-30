Odisha CM Inaugurates Kalinga Art Gallery & Five Regional Art Galleries

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated Kalinga Art Gallery and five Regional Art Galleries.

The Kalinga Art Gallery is the largest Art Gallery of the State placed in the premises of the State Museum.

The five Regional Art Galleries have been set up in five districts namely, Chhatrapur (Ganjam), Puri, Balasore, Sambalpur and Koraput. The Odisha Lalit Kala Akademy has taken the initiative for the establishment of these art galleries.

Attending the function on virtual mode, the Chief Minister announced that a world-class museum complex will soon come up in the State. He said that he has directed the Department of Odia Language, Literature & Culture to develop a comprehensive master plan for a world class museum complex with different facilities for history, art and culture.

Highlighting the cultural glory of the State, the Chief Minister said that Odisha is a great repository of rich cultural and artistic heritage. We have unique traditions of painting, architecture, sculpture and handicrafts that reflects a long diverse cultural heritage. Art runs in our blood, ingrained in our mind. We owe a responsibility to our artistic traditions and should do everything to protect, conserve and promote this unique tradition, he added.

He further said that the Kalinga Art Gallery will be a power house of art and artists of the state. It will be a confluence of artists from different regions including artists of national and international repute. It will also help art loving citizens and tourists to learn about our glorious artistic traditions, he added.

The CM said that Regional Art Galleries at five districts will encourage local artists to display their artistic creativity and promote local art forms. These galleries will be a focal point of interaction among our young and budding artists, help them learn and evolve over the time.

Joining the programme, Minister of Tourism, Odia Language, Literature & Culture Shri Jyoti Prakash panigrahi said that these art galleries will provide a great boost to our artists.president odisha lalita Akademy Sri Sudarsan patnaik also spoke on the occasion. .

Secretary to Chief Minister (5-T) Shri V.K. Pandian moderated the programme.

Development Commissioner Shri P.K. Jena gave the welcome address. Director of Culture offered the vote of thanks.