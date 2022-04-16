Odisha CM Inaugurates DN WisdomTree Global School at Chandaka

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday inaugurated the DN WisdomTree Global School at Sunderpur in Chandaka near Bhubaneswar.

Inaugurating the new campus, the Chief Minister interacted with the students and encouraged them to explore their inherent talent to succeed in life. He also planted a tree inside the campus.

The school was established in 2018 and will now function at its sprawling Sunderpur campus which provides a unique education model to the students.

Apart from the curriculum studies, the school aims at upgrading communication skills, enhancement of personality, and character building through its unique model of education called the Wisdom Finishing School programme.

Secretary to Chief Minister (5-T) V.K. Pandian was also present on the occasion.

Chairman of the school Shri Jagdish Prasad Nayak, Principal, teachers, and students were present.