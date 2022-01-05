Odisha CM Inaugurates Biju Patnaik ITI At Krushnaprasad In Puri

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated the Biju Patnaik Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Krushnaprasad Block of Puri district through video conferencing.

Built at a cost of Rs 18 crore, the ITI will impart training in four trades, including Electrician, Fitter, Electronics Mechanic and Dress Making. In near future, more trades will be added in the institute having modern laboratories, workshops, and hostels.

On the occasion, Chief Minister said that the state needs industrial development as well as talented young people. Lakhs and crores of rupees are being invested in Odisha. With this in mind, the Skilled in Odisha program is being implemented in Mission Mode to enhance the skills of youngsters in the state. The Chief Minister hoped that this would increase the demand for Odisha’s youth in the global employment market.

Highlighting the success of the skills development program in Odisha, the Chief Minister said that out of the 12,000 ITIs in the country, 10 ITIs in Odisha are in the top 100. “It’s a matter of pride,” he said. The Chief Minister also said that the youth of Odisha are making the state proud by performing well in national and international skills competitions.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Dasbarma, Deputy Chairman, Odisha State Planning Board, said that Krushnaprasad is a remote area consisting of ​​14 panchayats between Chilika and the sea. The Chief Minister has taken a number of steps to develop the region. He said the establishment of ITI today marked a new milestone in education and training in the region.

Coordinating the event, Secretary to Odisha CM & 5T Mr V.K. Pandian said, “The chief minister has always given priority to the green campus in the state”

Puri District Commissioner Samarth Verma delivered the welcome address. The Director of Technical Education offered the vote of thanks.