Odisha CM Inaugurates Biju Adventure Park At Gopalpur

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday inaugurated Biju Adventure Park at Gopalpur.

The facility will promote tourism in Gopalpur, and will attract youngsters towards adventure sports, the CM said while inaugurating the park.

The Park has been named after legendary leader Biju Patnaik, as an honour to his renowned aviation skills and his aptitude for adventures. This facility has been developed with a cost outlay of around Rs. 2.5 crores.

The park has many facilities including River Crossing Zip Line.

For the first time ever in Odisha, a River Crossing Zip Line course has been setup across a stretch of 250 Meters of Length. This To And Fro Zip Line will give a panoramic view of the serene and scenic Gopalpur Beach.

Other facilities are a 40 feet Giant Swing, Air Gun Shooting, Bungee Trampoline, Mechanical Bull Ride, Netted Cricket and All-Terrain-Vehicle Rides.

Many other adventure sports activities like Rock Climbing, Rappelling, Dashing Cars, Zorbing, etc are in the pipeline and would be operationalised very soon to cater to more tourists and to enhance the global tourist footprint for Gopalpur.

Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian was present.

At Gopalpur, Berhampur MP Chandra Shekhar Sahu, and Gopalpur NAC Chairman were present.