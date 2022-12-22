Odisha CM inaugurates and lays foundation of several projects in Balasore

Balasore: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 191 development projects worth over Rs 1,806 Cr in Balasore.

Laid the foundation stones for 122 development projects at a cost of Rs 1500 Cr.

Inaugurated Rail Over Bridge at a cost of Rs 375 crore.

Released Rs 220 crore loans to 5600 WSHGs.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visited Balasore today and launched various projects worth Rs 1806 crore. While Rs 374 crore projects have been inaugurated, Rs 1431 crore projects have been funded. The Chief Minister also inaugurated a newly constructed railway overbridge at Somnathpur in Baleswar.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also gave assistance of Rs.220 crores to 5600 women self help groups of the district, Mission Shakti called mothers to become entrepreneurs and advised them to take efforts to take this movement to a new level. Chief Minister said that 60 thousand mothers of the district have received this help.

Emphasizing the importance of one panchayat, one product, the Chief Minister said that if each panchayat can produce one particular product, then it will facilitate the creation of a market for it and a unique identity of each panchayat can also be created. The Chief Minister expressed hope that they will create a new history in Odisha’s industrial development.

The Chief Minister said that in the next five years, interest-free loans of Rs. 50,000 crore will be given to mothers.

On this occasion, Chief Minister said that Balasore is a leading district. Education, literature, industry, agriculture, infrastructure – Baleshwar is leading in all fields. Today’s program will take this trend of development further, he said.

In this event, Minister of Industries and Energy Mr. Pratap Dev, Minister of Odisha Language, Literature and Culture Mr. Ashwini Patra and MLA of Balasore Mr. Swaroop Das gave keynote speeches and highlighted the various development programs in Balasore district under the leadership of the Chief Minister.

They said that significant work is being done in the district in all areas from medical college to roads, drinking water, health welfare programs. They opined that the Mission Shakti program has given women a new identity.

The District Collector delivered the welcome address and the Chief Executive Officer of the District Council gave the vote of thanks.