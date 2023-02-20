Odisha CM Inaugurates Adivasi Mela-2023

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the Adivasi Mela and Sanskrutika Utsav-2023 on Monday evening. He also visited the Art and Craft Sector of Adivasi Mela on the occasion.

On the inaugural occasion Jagannath Saraka, Minister, ST & SC Development, Law, Pradeep Majhi, Advisor, Special Development Council, Mayor, BMC, Smt. Sulochana Das, Advisor to CM R. Balkrishnan, Secretary (5-T) V.K. Pandian, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, STSC Development Department Smt. Roopa Roshan Sahoo, Director, SCSTRTI and Member Secretary, ATLC Indramani Tripathy, Programme Director, OPELIP P. Arthanaree and others were present on the occasion.

To propagate art, culture and tradition of Adivasi (ST) and to market their authentic tribal products have been the sole purpose of Adivasi Mela. This year Adivasi Mela will continue for a period of ten days till 1st March.

The primary attraction of Adivasi Mela this year is 121 stalls in total that will sell and display authentic products. Ten PVTG houses have been constructed. These will make the visitors enjoy the tribal atmosphere of remote parts of the State. These houses have thatched and tile roofs while the wall has been painted with jhoti. Banana trees with bunch of plantains in the house compounds and hanging of large pumpkins and goats from roofs have added to the attraction. Tradition and development are reflected in the models of the house. In the Adivasi Haat, various tribal and forest products are available for sale. Women SHG of ITDA and Micro Projects are selling their products made by them and produced in the forest.

Tribal women in 62 ITDA stalls are selling the product collected and produced by them. 17 stalls of micro-projects have been allotted to SHG women.

Apart from that TDCC, OFSDS, Mission Shakti, ORMAS, Millet Mission, Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Department, and Planning and Convergence Department are selling and displaying their products in 23 stalls.

There will be a cultural programme and tribal dance during the exhibition every evening. It is worth mentioning that every year 8 to 10 lakh visitors visit Adivasi Mela and there is a business turnover of 5 to 6 Crores. Bhubaneswar and its adjoining areas and from people of neighbouring States also visit the mela. They purchase necessary food items and forest products like turmeric, millet, moong, black gram, corn, basmati rice, honey, broomstick, palua etc for one year.

All necessary Police and security arrangements have been made in the Adivasi Mela. Close CCTVs have been installed in the Mela premises. It is being monitored by the control room and main control room. To make people alert about Corona there is awareness message displayed.

There is Fast Aid Camp, Temporary Fire Brigade and Electricity Control Room etc. In various sectors of the Mela, there is provision of Fire Extinguishers. Necessary steps have been made to visit and purchase the products as well as to enjoy the cultural programmes.