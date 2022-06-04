Odisha CM Inaugurates 492 Transformed High Schools Across 5 Dists

Bhubaneswar: On Day 3 of the ongoing second phase of the 5T High School Transformation Programme, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Saturday inaugurated 440 Transformed High Schools across five districts of the state.

The Odisha CM unveiled 145 transformed high schools in Keonjhar, 180 in Sundergarh, 70 in Rayagada, 45 in Nuapada and 52 in Deogarh districts. In the second phase, a total of 2,908 high schools have been transformed.

Addressing the school-going children on this occasion, the Chief Minister said, “Every child is unique and has great potential. They have dreams of a better future and dreams of doing something big in life.”

The Chief Minister said this school transformation initiative had added wings to the dream of children bringing new opportunities. “If the children’s dream comes true, the goal of a new Odisha will be fulfilled and the foundation of a new Odisha will be laid,” Naveen said.

The Chief Minister also thanked the School Management Committees, the Panchayat representatives, the alumni, the teachers and the teachers for the success of the high school transformation programme under the 5T initiatives.

Interacting with the Chief Minister, students from Keonjhar, Rayagada, Nuapada, Deogarh, and Sundargarh shared their views on the school transformation in their speeches.

Participating in the program, MLAs Premananda Nayak, Jagannath Sarka, Rajendra Dholakia and Sarada Prasad Nayak gave keynote speeches and lauded the Chief Minister’s visionary initiative for the development of human resources.

Secretary to Chief Minister (5T) VK Pandian coordinated the event. Among others, Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra and senior officials of various departments were present.

School and Mass Education Department Principal Secretary, Bishnupada Sethi, delivered the welcome address while OSEPA Project Director gave the vote of thanks.