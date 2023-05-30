Odisha CM Inaugurates 4 Key Industrial Units, Performs Ground-Breaking for 17 More

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated 4 key industrial units and laid foundations for 17 projects at the 17th phase of the ground-breaking and inauguration ceremony for new industrial units in Odisha today.

The cumulative investments for these industries are Rs 3,600 Crore which a can create employment opportunities for 9,200 persons.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Odisha now ranks second among the top states in attracting investments. His government’s unceasing endeavour in making Odisha a top choice for investors is now taking shape, he added.

He further said that we have always endeavored to provide a hassle-free environment and a prompt system for doing business in Odisha on the philosophy of 5T initiative. The Make in Odisha Conclave-2022 was an outstanding success as it could potentially generate around 10 lakh jobs in the state, he informed.

He congratulated all the companies and the people of Odisha on this occasion and assured continued facilitation support from the State Government. He also requested all the investors present to further expand their businesses in Odisha and be the partners in our Growth Story.

Industries Principal Secretary Hemant Kumar Sharma informed about the units and significance of the projects in his welcome address. IPICOl and IDCO MD Bhupinder Punia proposed the vote of thanks.

JSW MD Partha Jindal, Century Fibre Plates ltd Purusottam Malani, Gadre Marine Export Pvt ltd Arjun Gadre, May Fair Hotels Project Head Dillip Agrawal and Ctrl S Datacentres Ltd CMD Sridhar Pinnapureddy also spoke on the occasion. They said that they are finding a kind of positivity from the administration and industries ecosystem in Odisha is quite vibrant. They appreciated Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for making Odisha an attractive investment hub for the industries.

Chief Secretary PK Jena, Development Commissioner Smt Anu Garg, Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian, and principal secretaries of different departments were present.

It may be recalled here that these industries are the result of the Make in Odisha Conclave, where various companies expressed their investment intent in the state. The realization of these investments was celebrated through four inaugurations and seventeen ground-breaking ceremonies, marking the beginning of industrial projects worth a total of Rs 3629.16 crores. These projects are expected to create over 9,205 employment opportunities for the people of Odisha.

The state government is working hard towards converting these investment intents into grounded projects. According to the recent survey conducted by CMIE capex database and CII Research, Odisha has secured the second position among the leading states in India in terms of attracting significant ongoing investments during the fiscal year 2022-23.

The series of inauguration and ground-breaking ceremonies held today are a testament to this achievement. The ground-breaking and inauguration ceremony was held for projects spread across diverse sectors like Cement, Food Processing, Agro Processing, Plastics, Power &Renewable Energy, IT & ESDM, Steel Downstream, Textile & Apparel, and Tourism. The projects are spread across different districts in the state mainly, Angul, Balasore, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Khurda, Puri, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur and Sundergarh.

Inauguration of Shiva Cement entailing an investment of Rs 1523.24 crores was done which will generate about 600 employment opportunities in the state. The company has increased their clinker capacity by 1.32 MTPA and Cement capacity by 1.05 MTPA.

During the event, a food processing unit of Gadre Marine Export Pvt. Ltd. was also inaugurated, marking an investment of Rs 68.11 crores. This state-of-the-art facility is expected to generate employment opportunities for approximately 405 people within the state. Gadre Marine Export Pvt. Ltd. Is the world’s third-largest manufacturer of Surimi, a type of value-added fish-paste based product. The company primarily exports Surimi and related products to countries such as Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Thailand, and other nations in South Asia.

The ground-breaking ceremony for CtrlS Datacenters Ltd. was also held, entailing an investment of Rs. 152.25 crores generating an employment opportunity for 110 people in the state. CtrlS Datacenters Ltd. has planned the establishment of a data center facility that offers co-location managed cloud hosting services. Additionally, ground-breaking for Centuary Fibre Plates Pvt. Ltd. – Unit-IV and Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Ltd. was also held. These projects entail investments of Rs. 103.5 crores and are projected to generate employment opportunities for approximately 360 people in the state.

Project Units of HIL Limited and Rarean Fluid-Tech Pvt. Ltd. were inaugurated, in Balasore and Khurda respectively. HIL Limited will be will be manufacturing AAC blocks and Cement sandwich panels, entailing an investment of Rs. 63.24 crores generating an employment opportunity for about 265 people. Rarean Fluid-Tech Pvt. Ltd. will be investing Rs. 49.50 crores in the state providing employment opportunities to about 97 people in the state.

The ground-breaking ceremony for Luminous Power Technologies Pvt. Ltd. was held at Angul entailing an investment of Rs. 481.96 crores generating an employment potential for 1,156 people in the state. It is a trustworthy brand and market leader in power backup, and residential solar space. They plan to manufacture Fuel Cells, ACC, Power Storages and Solar Batteries.

The ground-breaking ceremony of 2 Textile and Apparel units was also held, namely SAPL Industries Pvt. Ltd. and Cotton World (Unit-2), both at Kurukhi, Puri expected to generate employment to around 4200 persons, with project cost of about Rs. 100 crores.

Alongside these projects, ground-breaking ceremonies for Bio Agro Energy Pvt. Ltd., Indalc Spirits Pvt. Ltd., Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd., IFB Agro Industries Ltd., Rourkela Sponge LLP, CMR Aluminium Pvt. Ltd., Prabhukrupa Estates & Properties, Mangalam Tank Pipe and Sanitary, Niyo Polymers Pvt Ltd., Renewable Envirogic Pvt. Ltd., and Shyam Beverages were also held in different districts.

The project details for which Inauguration and Ground-breaking was done are as follows :

Projects for 17thGround-Breaking

1 Shiva Cement 1,523.24 600 Kutra, Sundergarh Cement

2 Gadre Marine Export Pvt. Ltd. 68.11 405 Tundara, Balasore Food Processing

3 HIL Limited 63.24 265 Balasore Cement

4 Rarean Fluid-Tech Pvt. Ltd. 49.50 97 Jaymangal, Khurdha Plastics

Ground-Breaking

5 Luminous Power Technologies Pvt. Ltd. 481.96 1,156 Aluminium Park, Angul Power & Renewable Energy

6 Bio Agro Energy Pvt. Ltd. 228.55 337 Sonepur Agro Processing

7 Indalc Spirits Pvt. Ltd. 215.15 249 Dhenkanal Agro Processing

8 Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd. 156.00 183 Podabahal, Sundergarh Steel Downstream

9 CtrlS Datacenters Ltd. 152.25 110 Infocity IA, Khurdha IT & ESDM

10 IFB Agro Industries Ltd. 150.09 274 Somanathpur, Balasore Food Processing

11 Rourkela Sponge LLP 134.80 150 Lathikata, Sundergarh Agro Processing

12 CMR Aluminium Pvt. Ltd. 101.00 200 Lapanga, Sambalpur Aluminium Downstream

13 Centuary Fibre Plates Pvt. Ltd. Unit –IV 54.00 250 Khordha IE, Khurdha Plastics

14 SAPL Industries Pvt. Ltd. 53.00 2,200 Kurukhi, Puri Textile & Apparel

15 Prabhukrupa Estates & Properties 50.84 110 Sipasurubuli, Puri Tourism

16 Cotton World (Unit -2) 50.00 2,000 Kurukhi, Puri Textile & Apparel

17 Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Ltd. 49.50 110 Jharsuguda Tourism

18 Mangalam Tank Pipe And Sanitary 19.91 202 Gramadiha, Khurdha Plastics

19 Niyo Polymers Pvt. Ltd. 17.00 144 IID Somnathpur, Balasore Plastics

20 Renewable Envirogic Pvt Ltd 5.34 102 Choudwar, Cuttack Waste management

21 Shyam Beverages – II 5.68 61 Ramdaspur, Cuttack Food Processing

Total 3,629.16 9,205

The State Government of Odisha has always encouraged and welcomed industrialists to invest in the state. Its industry-friendly policies have positioned the state to be a highly alternative destination for investors who have been awaiting opportunities to step into Eastern India or expand their footprint in the region.