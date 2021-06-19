Odisha CM Inaugurates 200-Bed COVID Hospital In Bhawanipatna

Bhawanipatna: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated a 200-bedded district Covid-19 hospital at Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district on Saturday.

The dedicated Covid hospital was virtually inaugurated by the chief minister. Built in collaboration with Vedanta Group Limited, the facility has 168 general oxygen beds, 16 HDU beds, and 16 ICU beds, according to an official release.

It is also equipped with a high-quality laboratory and diagnostics facility.

Speaking on the occasion, Patnaik said, “The hospital will be helpful in providing a better medical care to critical COVID patients of the district and they would not have to look for hospitals in Bhubaneswar or Cuttack.”

He also added that all the beds have been connected with oxygen pipeline and oxygen beds would further be increased if required.

Patnaik also urged the Odisha citizens to follow all COVID norms to avoid the third wave of the deadly virus.

“This pandemic has created a huge humanitarian crisis. It is a threat to our lives, our health, and our general wellbeing.

Appealing the people to follow all COVID norms to beat the pandemic. The success in containing this pandemic lies in checking the virus and breaking its chain,” he added.