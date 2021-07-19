Odisha CM Inaugurates 15 Irrigation Projects In Mayurbhanj

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to facilitate water supply systems to every farmland, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated irrigation projects in five blocks of Mayurbhanj district.

The five blocks are Baripada, Betanoti, Morada, Shuliapada, and Rasgobindpur.

Inaugurating the projects via video conferencing Patnaik said that these irrigation projects will result in a gold crop in Mayurbhanj and would irrigate 1.09 lakh hectares of land in Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts.

Speaking on this occasion, Patnaik said,” As many as 15,357 hectares of farmland in Mayurbhanj district have been provided with water from the Subarnarekha Irrigation Project canal system and these15 irrigation projects will be made functional in the state within three years.”

“Rs 768 crore is being spent on piped water supply project in the district and Mayurbhanj will be the first district in the country to provide piped water to all households,” the CM said.

CM further said that irrigation is the priority sector of State Government and water will be released to 10,000 Ha land from Deo Irrigation Project before ensuing Kharif Season.